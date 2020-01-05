CHEAT SHEET
    Boeing Finds Wiring Problem in Troubled 737 MAX Planes

    Boeing has uncovered a new problem with the grounded 737 MAX jetliner: a wiring issue that theoretically could cause a crash, The New York Times reports. As part of a federally mandated audit of key systems following two deadly crashes caused by faulty software, Boeing found that two bundles of wiring that help control the tail of the plane are so close together it could cause a short circuit. The company is now trying to figure out if that would actually happen on a flight and whether it needs to fix the problem on 800 MAX planes—and possibly on thousands of the older 737 NG planes, the Times reports.

