Boeing Denies Being Involved in Titan Sub Development
CLEAN HANDS
Boeing has denied being part of OceanGate’s Titan submersible development, despite the company’s CEO claiming otherwise to prove the vessel wasn’t jerry-rigged. “So the pressure vessel is not MacGyvered at all—that’s where we worked with Boeing and NASA and the University of Washington,” OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush said in a past interview with CBS News. “Boeing was not a partner on the Titan and did not design or build it,” a company rep told The New York Post Thursday. The University of Washington also denied helping with the vessel’s design, a school official told CNN. NASA didn’t completely deny its involvement, but said its assistance in Titan’s development was more limited than Rush appeared to claim. “NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center had a Space Act Agreement with OceanGate and consulted on materials and manufacturing processes for the submersible,” a NASA rep said in a statement to AL.com. “NASA did not conduct testing and manufacturing via its workforce or facilities, which was done elsewhere by OceanGate.”