Boeing Will Restart 737 Max Production in May Despite Coronavirus Panic, Says Report
It would be a bold plan to restart the production of a plane blamed for multiple crashes in the middle of a pandemic that has decimated air travel demand for the foreseeable future, but Boeing appears ready to do exactly that. Reuters reports the aviation giant plans to fire up 737 MAX production by May, which would end a months-long halt triggered by a safety ban after two fatal crashes. “It’ll be a very slow, methodical, systematic approach to warming the lineup, and getting crews back in place,” Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told Reuters on Tuesday, when asked about the May restart goal. The speed of the restart will reportedly depend on the scale of disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered global travel demand. Boeing announced Monday it would halt production in its Washington state facilities, and previously reported dozens of virus cases across its Seattle-area facilities.