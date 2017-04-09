CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    CLOSE CALL

    Bomb Defused, Suspect Arrested in Norway

    Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via Reuters

    A bomb was defused in Norway’s capital city of Oslo late Saturday night, and a suspect was arrested. The incident caused local bars and restaurants to close down as authorities worked to neutralize the explosive, which was placed at a busy subway station. European nations are on high alert following a string of deadly attacks in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Stockholm, Sweden, in the past week alone. Norway’s security service, PST, took over the investigation. Officials declined to elaborate on the suspect or the device that was neutralized.

    Read it at AP