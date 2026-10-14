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Bomb Squad Scramble Over Man’s Shock Find in Estate Sale Box

A Texas man made a harrowing discovery at a local resident’s estate sale in Austin.

Austin police officers responded to an unusual call on Tuesday.

Austin Police Association, Instagram

By Lauren Hartley

A Texas man discovered live World War II-era grenades at an estate sale in Austin on Tuesday. The Austin Police Department was contacted after the man noticed the handheld explosives in one of the boxes he bought. A bomb squad confirmed the grenades contained live explosive material and were capable of detonating. Officers safely removed the devices and “quickly secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and kept neighbors safe,” the police association said. “Handling 80-year-old explosives with unknown stability is dangerous, precise work, and they do it with the professionalism this city counts on.” Police say no crime was committed, but they urged the public to call authorities if they ever find themselves in a similar situation. “If you ever come across old military ordnance (grenades, shells, mortar rounds, etc.), even if you think it’s inert, don’t touch it, don’t move it, and call 911. Let the experts handle it,” the department said.

Read it at The New York Post

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