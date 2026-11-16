NOT A MYSTERY Bombshell Report Raises New Questions About Epstein’s Death A forensic expert says it remains a mystery who killed Jeffrey Epstein, but not how he died. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The editor-in-chief of a medical journal who spent months reviewing never-before-published autopsy records says he believes Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a homicide.

Dr. Michael Freeman, who edits the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine and is a professor of forensic medicine, was provided the autopsy records by Epstein’s brother, Mark.

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Dr. Michael Freeman. KELLY JAMES/Maastricht University

“The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging. And the injuries that were attributed to something other than potentially a physical struggle or assault were just overlooked,” Freeman told CBS News.

Freeman is the second forensic expert to question Epstein’s suicide ruling.

The NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner has repeatedly reaffirmed Epstein's cause of death as hanging and manner of death as suicide. MARTIN BUREAU/Martin Bureau, Getty Images

In 2020, Mark Epstein commissioned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to conduct a review of his brother’s death. Baden later told 60 Minutes that the injuries to Epstein’s neck were more consistent with homicide than suicide.

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The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has maintained its position that the death was suicide.

A New York Medical Examiner's car was parked outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held, on August 10, 2019, the day he died. DON EMMERT/Don Emmert, Getty Images

“Our office stands by its determination,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner told CBS.

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The New York Times conducted its own investigation in June and found Epstein had been determined to commit suicide leading up to his death.

A suicide note purportedly written by the late Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Court/SDNY/U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Reuters

But Freeman believes key details were missing from the official investigation.

“The injury pattern was described as a sloped or as a peaked injury that was a perfect description for a hanging. But that’s not what we saw when we saw the photos,” Freeman said.

The forensics professor said that while one mark fit that description, a second did not.

Handout ./New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters

“There is no mechanism to produce a second mark that would be lower. Even if the ligature was tied with two loops, both loops would go up to the point where it was tied because that’s the anchor point,” he said.

When asked if the two marks could have been indicative of him attempting suicide twice, Freeman said that with the injuries he sustained, “That’s not a realistic scenario for any hanging described in any of the literature throughout the world.”

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Freeman says it remains a mystery who killed Epstein, but not how he died.

“I’m comfortable saying that’s a mystery. Who did it? Exactly how they did it. What happened? All the other things. Why the cameras [were] off? All a mystery, yes,” Freeman said. “Was this a suicide? Not a mystery.”

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