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Donald Trump’s own aide has exposed the bizarre way in which China’s communist leader courted the president during his visit overseas.

Margo Martin, the president’s special assistant and communications adviser, shared a video on X of China’s welcome of Trump, which included an elaborate, choreographed performance of his favorite song.

“@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️,” Martin, 31, captioned the post.

The routine featured 24 Chinese performers dressed in vibrant, neon outfits, singing and dancing to “YMCA” by the Village People—a song inextricably linked to the 80-year-old president, who dances to it at nearly all of his rallies.

Two dozen dancers performed a showy rendition of Trump's favorite song. Screenshot/Margo Martin/X

Behind the dancers was a slideshow of photos and videos depicting Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping, taken from their meetings earlier this year.

Both leaders attended the obsequious show, which was held inside an extravagant banquet hall at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen—an isolated lakeside resort that once hosted North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, according to The New York Times.

Trump has had a busy time hanging out with various autocrats. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump visited Shenzhen this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, a two-day event where China hosted dozens of world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Dozens of world leaders gathered in China this week for the summit. GREG BAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump participated in a historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, where the world’s most powerful leaders discussed big ideas but brought forth little meaningful progress.

During the roughly 90-minute meeting, they discussed the war in Ukraine, nuclear arsenals, and the International Criminal Court, according to The Washington Post.

The three most powerful men in the world met in Shenzhen on Thursday. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

However, the superpowers agreed to little more than starting a dialogue about nuclear arms and that the U.S. might lift some energy sanctions on Russia. They also agreed in a joint statement that the International Criminal Court respects immunity for state officials as being “of fundamental importance.”

Trump jumped at the opportunity to shake hands with his "friend" Putin. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

The president referred to both authoritarian leaders as his “friends” during his trip, with video even capturing Trump flashing a big smile before greeting Putin, who has an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked Trump on Wednesday in Shenzhen what headline he would like to see most from their trilateral meeting.

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“Well, I think I’ve already gotten the headline, because the relationship that I have with China is a great one,” the president responded. “You know, it’s a friendship relationship; it’s a respect relationship.”

He added, “You saw the seating last night. You saw the greeting yesterday, which, in the history of China, has never happened.”