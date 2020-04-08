Boris Johnson ‘Improving’ After Two Nights in Intensive Care for Coronavirus

Read it at BBC
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is being treated for the coronavirus in intensive care, is “improving,” according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Johnson, who announced 12 days ago that he had tested positive for the virus, was hospitalized on Sunday and was moved to the intensive care unit the following day, where he received oxygen support. The chancellor said that the prime minister is getting stronger and “engaging positively” with the medical team at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. Downing Street said Johnson, who remains in intensive care, “continues to make steady progress.”