Boston Carjack Victim Shares His Story

Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s carjacking victim shared the details of his frightening night with The Boston Globe. Danny, a 26-year-old Chinese entrepreneur who would be identified only by his American nickname, recalls being approached by a man in dark clothes last Thursday night—who bragged that he’d bombed the Boston Marathon and just killed a police officer. Danny recounts driving the two suspects around 90 minutes, talking about everything from girls and whether people still listen to CDs to whether they could take the car to New York, before he was finally able to make his escape during a moment of weakness when they stopped at a Shell station. "I don't want to be a famous person talking on TV," Danny told the Globe. "I don't feel like a hero ... I was just trying to save myself."
