Kenyan Defending Champ Evans Chebet Takes the Laurels at Boston Marathon
BACK TO BACK
Kenyan defending champion Evans Chebet has done it again, winning the men’s division of this year’s Boston Marathon with a time of 2:05:54, according to WCVB. The field at the event’s 127th iteration, held 10 years after the deadly 2013 bombing near the finish line, included an array of fierce competitors. Among them were the current world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge, 2021 winner Lelisa Desisa, and 13 other runners who have finished a marathon in under 2:07. On the women’s side, Kenyan Olympic champ Peres Jepchirchir took the laurels, and American Susannah Scaroni managed to power through technical difficulties to win the women’s wheelchair division. “On paper, we have the strongest assembled field in all the different divisions: men’s open, women’s open, wheelchair open—men and women. That’s why we run the race,” said race director Dave McGillivray.