‘Small Gesture’: Boulder Cops Used Fallen Officer Eric Talley’s Handcuffs to Arrest Massacre Suspect
‘THE HEALING PROCESS’
Boulder Police said Thursday that they paid tribute to slain officer Eric Talley by using his handcuffs to arrest the 21-year-old man accused of killing him and nine others at a supermarket. The department wrote in a tweet that when officers formally placed Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa under arrest at a local hospital they “informed him the handcuffs used that day were those of Officer Eric Talley.” “It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley’s handcuffs to formally process him into the jail,” Boulder Police wrote. “Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time.” The massacre suspect appeared in court for the first time on Thursday and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty, since the death penalty is forbidden in the state of Colorado.