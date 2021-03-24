Boulder Shooting Survivor Says She Had Listen to Gunman Kill Everyone She Knows
UNIMAGINABLE TRAUMA
Customers and staff who were inside the King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado, when a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people on Monday have started speaking about their traumatic experiences. One of them, 35-year-old pharmacy technician Kimberly Moore, said she and her colleagues were forced to hide from the gunfire in a room near where the suspect was apprehended. Moore told The New York Times that she heard what sounded like two deliberate shots being fired into people. “You’re sitting there, completely exposed, listening to him kill everyone you know,” she said. Fellow pharmacy worker Maggie Montoya, 25, said she hid after hearing a manager scream a warning about an active shooter and, as the shots got closer to her, she called her parents. “I wanted to hear their voice, for them to hear my voice in case it was the last time,” she told the Times. Law enforcement have still not offered a motive for the attack. The 21-year-old suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, remains in custody.