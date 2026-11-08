Boxer, 37, Wheeled Out of Concert Unresponsive
He was seen being carried down a flight of stairs by friends.
Professional boxer Adrien Broner, 37, was seen on livestream being pushed in a wheelchair out of a Los Angeles concert by EMS workers. On rapper Blueface’s livestream, reported on by TMZ, Broner appears a little out of it before slumping over on a couch at Detroit rapper Skilla Baby’s show. The boxer-turned-online-streamer was then carried down a flight of stairs by his friends and an EMS worker, going in and out of consciousness. He eventually regained enough composure to walk on his own, but was then guided to a wheelchair and pushed to a car outside the venue. The cause of Broner’s medical emergency is unclear, but World Boxing News reports that Broner has long battled alcohol abuse. According to the boxing publication, he was diagnosed with pancreatitis after being hospitalized in August, only to return to drinking hours later. “If he keeps drinking too much, he’s gonna die,” Broner’s streaming partner DeenTheGreat said at the time. The boxing icon has won world championships in four different weight classes.
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