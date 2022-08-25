Boxing Champ George Foreman Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women
‘I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED’
Former world heavyweight boxing champion and grill king George Foreman has been accused of raping two women when they were teenagers in the 1970s. The lawsuits were filed on Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and using the pseudonyms Gwen H. and Denise S., the women alleged they met Foreman when they were younger than 10 years old through their fathers, both of whom worked for Foreman at the time. It was at this time that he began grooming the girls, but it wasn’t until years later that they were assaulted, the lawsuit, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, alleges. The women state that Foreman forced them to have sex with him in a variety of places, including a San Francisco hotel and an apartment in Beverly Hills. The women are seeking upward of $25 million. Foreman denied the allegations and said in a statement: “Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”