Former world boxing champion Jorge Linares faces deportation after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday. “ICE has me in El Paso, Texas,” the Venezuelan athlete wrote in a post on X. “This is crazy.” An ICE spokesperson told CNN that agents arrested Linares at El Paso International Airport and described him as “a foreign national in the country without legal immigration status.” In a statement on Tuesday, Linares’ lawyers said he is “authorized to be in the United States” and “has cooperated fully with immigration authorities.” Linares, 41, retired from boxing in 2023. During his two-decade career, he held world titles across three weight divisions and earned the nickname “El Niño de Oro” or the Golden Boy. Gilberto J. Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association, confirmed Linares’ detention in a statement to CNN. “As president of the WBA, I will always support our champions—both inside and outside the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” he said.
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