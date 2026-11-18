‘THIS IS CRAZY’ Boxing World Champion Arrested by ICE Jorge Linares’ lawyers say he is legally in the country. Thaddaeus McAdams/Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images # 1

Former world boxing champion Jorge Linares faces deportation after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday. “ICE has me in El Paso, Texas,” the Venezuelan athlete wrote in a post on X. “This is crazy.” An ICE spokesperson told CNN that agents arrested Linares at El Paso International Airport and described him as “a foreign national in the country without legal immigration status.” In a statement on Tuesday, Linares’ lawyers said he is “authorized to be in the United States” and “has cooperated fully with immigration authorities.” Linares, 41, retired from boxing in 2023. During his two-decade career, he held world titles across three weight divisions and earned the nickname “El Niño de Oro” or the Golden Boy. Gilberto J. Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association, confirmed Linares’ detention in a statement to CNN. “As president of the WBA, I will always support our champions—both inside and outside the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” he said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register