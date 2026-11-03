SEARCH FOR JUSTICE Boyfriend Charged With Murder of ‘SNL’ Writer’s Missing Sister His on-and-off-again girlfriend has also been charged with allegedly aiding him in hiding the body. Instagram/Screenshot # 4

The boyfriend of a Saturday Night Live writer’s missing sister has been charged with her murder. Delorean Bijon Brandon, 41, is accused of killing SNL staffer Jimmy Fowlie’s sister, Christina Downer, in September 2025, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. Downer was reported missing in December after loved ones didn’t hear from her for “an extended period of time.” Her phone washed ashore at Santa Monica Beach after someone used it to obtain money and announce she was going off-grid. She is presumed dead, but her remains have not been found. Downer’s 34-year-old on-and-off girlfriend, Kaylee Markowski, has also been charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact as police believe she helped hide the body. Police said Brandon claimed Downer moved out several months before she went missing, “leaving behind all her belongings, including her vehicle and dog.” Downer’s disappearance gained traction online when her SNL writer brother Fowlie posted on social media asking for help, and several colleagues boosted it, including Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Ashley Padilla, and James Austin Johnson.

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