Brain-Eating Amoeba Found in Texas Town’s Water Supply
A brain-eating amoeba has been found in a Texas town’s water supply, prompting officials to issue a “do not use water” advisory for several counties. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday night confirmed the Brazosport Water Authority was informed of potential Naegleria Fowleri in its water supply. Now, Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens & TDCJ Wayne Scott have all been advised not to drink or use tap water, even for bathing. The advisory will remain in place until the system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate it’s safe. Officials said they don’t know how long that will take.
The frightening find comes just weeks after a 13-year-old died from Naegleria Fowleri after going on a family vacation in North Florida. According to the CDC, the ameoba, usually found in fresh water, can cause a brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.