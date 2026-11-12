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MAYDAY, MAYDAY!

Brand New Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Toilet Disaster

Videos capture water rushing into the cabin.

By Lauren Hartley

A Frontier Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago O’Hare Airport after one of the plane’s bathrooms began flooding. Videos captured by passengers show water rushing down the aisle of the brand new Airbus A321neo. “Mayday, mayday, mayday,” a pilot told air traffic controllers, per audio obtained by the New York Post. “We’d like to declare an emergency, our forward lav sink has sprung a leak and it’s spraying so much water that it’s flooding the entire cabin area in the back and we are worried about electronics,” he continued. Frontier flight 3655 departed from Denver International Airport on Wednesday and was headed to Detroit Metro Airport when it was diverted. A plumber on board the flight was able to turn off the water, but too much had already leaked into the main cabin. The flight landed safely, and Frontier said no injuries were reported. “Earlier today as Flight 3566 was enroute from Denver to Detroit, the faucet in the forward lavatory sprung a leak, which caused water to flow along part of the aircraft floor,” the airline said in a statement. “As a result, the captain requested an emergency landing at Chicago O’Hare.”

Read it at CBS News

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