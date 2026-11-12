MAYDAY, MAYDAY! Brand New Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Toilet Disaster Videos capture water rushing into the cabin.

A Frontier Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago O’Hare Airport after one of the plane’s bathrooms began flooding. Videos captured by passengers show water rushing down the aisle of the brand new Airbus A321neo. “Mayday, mayday, mayday,” a pilot told air traffic controllers, per audio obtained by the New York Post. “We’d like to declare an emergency, our forward lav sink has sprung a leak and it’s spraying so much water that it’s flooding the entire cabin area in the back and we are worried about electronics,” he continued. Frontier flight 3655 departed from Denver International Airport on Wednesday and was headed to Detroit Metro Airport when it was diverted. A plumber on board the flight was able to turn off the water, but too much had already leaked into the main cabin. The flight landed safely, and Frontier said no injuries were reported. “Earlier today as Flight 3566 was enroute from Denver to Detroit, the faucet in the forward lavatory sprung a leak, which caused water to flow along part of the aircraft floor,” the airline said in a statement. “As a result, the captain requested an emergency landing at Chicago O’Hare.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register