Brazen Photo Surfaces of Sex-Mad CEO Embracing Alleged Spy Lover
The pair look every bit like a cozy couple, with the fired CEO holding his alleged spy lover by the waist as she wraps her arms around him.
Intimate photos of Jensen Huang and his alleged Chinese spy lover getting cozy on the dance floor have surfaced as the affair spirals into a national security scandal engulfing the Trump administration.
Photos taken by Reuters photographer Ann Wang show Huang arm in arm with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive and suspected spy who is not related to the Nvidia boss despite sharing a surname, at a tech exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024.
The billionaire, 63, dressed in his signature leather jacket, is seen pulling Alice, 49, in close as she rests a hand on his chest. The two share coy smiles as they gaze at each other.
Another photo shows a beaming Alice throwing her arms around Huang’s neck as he holds her by the waist as if in a slow dance. The photos were taken shortly after Huang gave the keynote address at the COMPUTEX expo.
Alice is wearing a badge bearing the Nvidia name, suggesting she attended the expo under the company despite never being employed there.
Huang allegedly had two more affairs, both of them with Nvidia employees, while being married to his wife Lori Huang, whom he wed in 1985.
On paper, Alice was CEO of tech company Megaspeed until November 2023, when it was sold to a Singapore shell company, Bloomberg reported. Shortly afterward, Megaspeed was designated an official Nvidia partner and has since imported more than $4.6 billion in Nvidia chips.
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Megaspeed’s spending on imports since 2023 is more than a thousand times that year’s cash balance, Bloomberg reported.
Despite stepping down as Megaspeed’s CEO, Alice appears to have remained involved with both Megaspeed and Nvidia.
Her affair with Huang is believed to have begun in 2024, though the earliest known photograph of the pair was taken at a Shanghai restaurant in December 2023.
In October 2025, U.S. intelligence officials identified Alice as a Chinese intelligence asset and told President Donald Trump, but he chose to take no action.
The revelations about Huang’s affair with Alice have landed Trump and his lieutenants in hot water, with questions mounting over how Megaspeed escaped U.S. sanctions.
Much of the backlash has centered on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a close friend of Huang. His department failed to blacklist Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer, over its ties to China.
Lutnick, 65, revealed in an astonishingly frank conversation on the All In podcast in January that he had promised Huang prized access to the Oval Office to cut special deals.
“I promised him in the beginning when I first met him that I would help him have really easy access to the president,” the billionaire commerce secretary said.
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