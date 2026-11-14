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OUT IN THE OPEN

Brazen Photo Surfaces of Sex-Mad CEO Embracing Alleged Spy Lover

The pair look every bit like a cozy couple, with the fired CEO holding his alleged spy lover by the waist as she wraps her arms around him.

Jensen Huang the dancer

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By Erkki Forster

Intimate photos of Jensen Huang and his alleged Chinese spy lover getting cozy on the dance floor have surfaced as the affair spirals into a national security scandal engulfing the Trump administration.

Photos taken by Reuters photographer Ann Wang show Huang arm in arm with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive and suspected spy who is not related to the Nvidia boss despite sharing a surname, at a tech exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024.

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embraces Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The tech titan shares a cozy moment with the woman U.S. intelligence officials believe was secretly working as a spy for Beijing.

Ann Wang/Ann Wang/REUTERS

The billionaire, 63, dressed in his signature leather jacket, is seen pulling Alice, 49, in close as she rests a hand on his chest. The two share coy smiles as they gaze at each other.

Another photo shows a beaming Alice throwing her arms around Huang’s neck as he holds her by the waist as if in a slow dance. The photos were taken shortly after Huang gave the keynote address at the COMPUTEX expo.

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets a supporter while Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang looks on after Jensen's keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang

President Donald Trump chose to take no action after U.S. intelligence officials identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick failed to sanction her company.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

Alice is wearing a badge bearing the Nvidia name, suggesting she attended the expo under the company despite never being employed there.

Huang allegedly had two more affairs, both of them with Nvidia employees, while being married to his wife Lori Huang, whom he wed in 1985.

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embraces Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Nvidia sold Megaspeed, a technology company led by Huang, more than $4.6 billion in its chips.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

On paper, Alice was CEO of tech company Megaspeed until November 2023, when it was sold to a Singapore shell company, Bloomberg reported. Shortly afterward, Megaspeed was designated an official Nvidia partner and has since imported more than $4.6 billion in Nvidia chips.

Megaspeed’s spending on imports since 2023 is more than a thousand times that year’s cash balance, Bloomberg reported.

jensen huang lori huang

Huang allegedly cheated on his wife Lori Huang with at least three different women.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Despite stepping down as Megaspeed’s CEO, Alice appears to have remained involved with both Megaspeed and Nvidia.

Her affair with Huang is believed to have begun in 2024, though the earliest known photograph of the pair was taken at a Shanghai restaurant in December 2023.

Photos showing Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy he's alleged to have had an affair with were posted on her WeChat account.

Photos showing Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy he is alleged to have had an affair with were posted on her WeChat account.

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In October 2025, U.S. intelligence officials identified Alice as a Chinese intelligence asset and told President Donald Trump, but he chose to take no action.

The revelations about Huang’s affair with Alice have landed Trump and his lieutenants in hot water, with questions mounting over how Megaspeed escaped U.S. sanctions.

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Much of the backlash has centered on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a close friend of Huang. His department failed to blacklist Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer, over its ties to China.

Lutnick, 65, revealed in an astonishingly frank conversation on the All In podcast in January that he had promised Huang prized access to the Oval Office to cut special deals.

“I promised him in the beginning when I first met him that I would help him have really easy access to the president,” the billionaire commerce secretary said.

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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