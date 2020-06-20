CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Brazil Tops One Million COVID-19 Cases With More Than 54,000 New Cases in One Day

    STAGGERING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Ian Cheibub/Reuters

    Brazil is now the second country after the U.S. to pass one million COVID-19 cases after reporting 54,771 new cases in a 24-hour period ending Friday night. The country’s Health Ministry blamed a lag in some rural areas for the increase. Brazil has also logged nearly 49,000 deaths related to the deadly pandemic. The New York Times reports that epidemiologists project that the death toll in Brazil could surpass the U.S. fatality rate by late July. Latin America is now the epicenter of the global pandemic.

    Read it at The New York Times