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BREAKING UP

‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Amid Bankruptcy

The couple filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their Temecula barbecue restaurant in September.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 09: Honoree Dean Norris (L) and Bridget Norris attend the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Variety)

Gabe Ginsberg/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Variety

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Dean Norris, known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader on the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad, and his wife, Bridget, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Bridget Norris filed for divorce in 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple married in 2001 and share five children, two of whom are minors. TMZ reports that Bridget Norris asked for joint legal and physical custody, along with spousal support, in her filing. The outlet says the case has not been finalized yet. The couple is also currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for their barbecue and breakfast restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, in Temecula, California. According to TMZ, the eatery saw a dramatic $1 million revenue decline from 2024 to 2025. Norris has also appeared in shows including Scandal, The Big Bang Theory, and Under the Dome.

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Read it at TMZ

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