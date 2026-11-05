BREAKING UP ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Amid Bankruptcy The couple filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their Temecula barbecue restaurant in September. Gabe Ginsberg/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Variety # 2

Dean Norris, known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader on the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad, and his wife, Bridget, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Bridget Norris filed for divorce in 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple married in 2001 and share five children, two of whom are minors. TMZ reports that Bridget Norris asked for joint legal and physical custody, along with spousal support, in her filing. The outlet says the case has not been finalized yet. The couple is also currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for their barbecue and breakfast restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, in Temecula, California. According to TMZ, the eatery saw a dramatic $1 million revenue decline from 2024 to 2025. Norris has also appeared in shows including Scandal, The Big Bang Theory, and Under the Dome.

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