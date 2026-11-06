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‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Manner of Death Revealed

His agent had already confirmed some details.

rj mitte

Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte’s manner of death has been revealed as suicide by hanging. An official inquest produced by Cameron County, Texas, and obtained by Page Six revealed that he was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12. He was 34. The report also revealed that a toxicology test and autopsy had been carried out, but their details were not included. He died in Brownsville, Texas, near the southern border, and his agent had previously confirmed that he had taken his own life. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his agent previously told Page Six. “RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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Read it at Page six

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