‘Bridgerton’ Shuts Down Production After Second Positive COVID Test in a Week

Read it at Variety
Production of the second season of the Netflix hit show Bridgerton has shut down after two people on set tested positive for the coronavirus. Netflix did not specify if those who tested positive were among the cast or crew. The pause will be indefinite, Variety reports. Production, which began in May, had resumed Friday, just days after the first positive test. Filming is taking place in the United Kingdom, which has seen a spike in cases as it gears up for reopening on July 19 despite early success in its vaccination campaign.