British Teen May Face U.S. Extradition After Inspiring Buffalo Shooter
‘CONSIDERABLE CONCERN’
A British teenager could be sought for extradition to the U.S. after being convicted in the U.K. of publishing extremist material that inspired the white supremacist who murdered 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York in May. Daniel Harris, 19, made videos that celebrated far-right killings and encouraged further terrorism. An image from one of his uploads was featured on the cover of the manifesto created by the 19-year-old Buffalo shooter, who had also commented on one of Harris’ clips before the attack to say: “You are not alone my friend :)” Harris denied being in contact with the murderer before the attack, though a court in northern England was told that Harris celebrated the Buffalo massacre in a video hours after the massacre started. Prosecutors said Harris—who has been sentenced to 12 years for terror offenses—was “not necessarily aware” he had “encouraged and in part motivated” the Buffalo shooter, though the judge said it was a “matter of considerable concern in any event.”