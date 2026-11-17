Passenger Plane Evacuated After Veering Off Runway
More than 200 travelers had their trip abruptly canceled.
More than 200 airline passengers had to be evacuated before takeoff after their jet veered off the tarmac and got stuck in the mud at a major international airport. British Airways Flight BA75, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 215 passengers from London Heathrow Airport to Lagos, Nigeria, was scheduled to depart at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday for a six-hour and 45-minute journey. Witnesses described the aircraft as “packed” and “all ready to go” before its nose wheel plunged into a grass verge beside the taxiway. Emergency crews rushed to the stranded jet, and the flight was canceled. Mobile stairs were brought out so travelers could disembark onto the tarmac and take shuttle buses back to the terminal. “We’re very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight,” a British Airways spokesperson said. “Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right.” A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed no one was hurt and said wider airport operations were unaffected while crews worked to pull the plane back to its stand.
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