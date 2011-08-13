British Police Out in Force

CHEAT SHEET
British police are making sure the riots don't reignite. They remained in full force in the streets Friday night, with 16,000 officers instead of the usual 2,500 on duty. Meanwhile, they continue to arrest and charge riot suspects. A man has been charged with the robbery of Asyraf Haziq, a Malaysian student who was robbed while laying on the sidewalk, injured. A video showed rioters approaching him, pretending to help, and then robbing him. Former NYPD police chief Bill Bratton, who has been taken on as Prime Minister David Cameron's new crime adviser, warned that arrests, while important, must be combined with community outreach. “It is in fact a societal issue,” said Bratton.