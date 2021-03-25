Britney Spears Asks to Permanently Revoke Father’s Control Over Her Affairs
FREE BRITNEY
Months after a judge shot down Britney Spears’ plea to end her father’s control over her finances last fall, the singer’s attorney has petitioned to remove James (aka “Jamie”) Spears’ control over her personal affairs. On Wednesday, Samuel D Ingham III told the court that Spears wants her temporary care manager, Jodi Montgomery, to permanently replace her father as conservator of her person. As The Guardian notes, Montgomery oversees the pop star’s health care and insurance, among other things, and has the power to “restrict and limit” visitors.
Britney Spears’ conservatorship has received increased attention in recent years, especially recently after the release of The New York Times doc Framing Britney Spears—which examined her conservatorship within the context of her public personal struggles in the late 2000s. Spears, The Guardian notes, has never formally asked to end her conservatorship, but retains the right to do so in the future. Montgomery temporarily stepped in to manage her personal affairs in 2019, after the singer’s father stepped away due to illness. In February, a judge also appointed the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her finances, alongside Jamie Spears. Per The Guardian, her next hearing will be in April.