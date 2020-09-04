Britney Spears Files to Stop Sealing of Conservatorship Documents in Nod to #FreeBritney Movement
MY PREROGATIVE
A lawyer for pop star Britney Spears has filed to unseal documents related to the conservatorship that governs her business affairs, TMZ reports. Her father, James Spears, had filed a motion to seal the documents as part of a larger legal battle to appoint a co-conservator over the singer that she opposes. “Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” the lawyer told the tabloid. Interest in control over Spears’ finances and music has grown in recent years, with supporters calling for her to be released from the contract with her father, sometimes at in-person rallies. Spears’ counsel voiced support for the movement, dubbed #FreeBritney, in a statement: “Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.” The lawyer attached an article about the #FreeBritney movement to the filing, saying she “appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”