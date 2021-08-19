CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears Under Investigation for Allegedly Hitting Employee: Sheriff
The Britney Spears saga takes another turn. An employee has filed a complaint with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, alleging they were struck by Spears at the singer’s California home on Monday morning. The employee wasn’t hurt and the sheriff’s office wouldn’t elaborate on the incident. The results of an investigation will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of misdemeanor battery charges.
Meanwhile, Spears is still in court fighting to get out of her conservatorship. Last week, Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, stepped down from the conservatorship, conceding that it would not be in his daughter’s best interest for him to remain involved.