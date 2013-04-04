Brittney Griner to Mark Cuban: Call Me

Don’t miss this shot, Brittney Griner. The Baylor basketball star tweeted Wednesday “when do I show up for try-outs!!!” to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after he said he is willing to sign her for the team’s summer-league squad. While some have called it a publicity stunt, Griner has the second-best scoring record in women’s college basketball and a record 748 blocks. Cuban said he leans toward drafting her “just to see if she could do it,” and “you never know until you give someone a chance.” Women’s-basketball pioneer Nancy Lieberman, who went to two NBA summer leagues in the 1980s, encouraged Griner to go for it, saying “There’s no downside in trying.” But UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, considered one of the best coaches in women’s basketball, called drafting Griner “ludicrous.”
