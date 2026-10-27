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BONE-AFIDE DELICIOUS

This Bobby Flay-Approved Bone Broth Packs 10 Grams of Protein Per Pouch

Brodo’s single-serve bone broth pouches provide a convenient boost of nutrition without excess calories.

Brodo Bone Broth

Brodo.

By Scouted Staff

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If, like seemingly everyone else on the planet, you’re trying to increase your daily protein intake without adding extra calories, hitting your daily macros without a surplus can be a challenge—especially when you’re traveling, commuting, or just busy. Protein bars and shakes can be a convenient way to meet your goals when making a meal simply isn’t an option, but they’re often loaded with excess sugar, gums, and other impossible-to-pronounce additives. Founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Marco Canora, Brodo’s nutrient-dense, single-serve bone broth pouches pack 10 grams of protein per cup, with readily available amino acids and only about 45 calories.

Brodo

Brodo Bone Broth

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Unlike many heavily diluted bone broths on the market, Brodo’s elixirs are slow-simmered for hours using a nearly one-to-one water-to-ingredient ratio, with real vegetables and collagen-rich cuts derived from turkey legs, oxtails, and beef knuckles. Plus, all of Brodo’s protein-packed bone broths are gluten-free, preservative-free, and rich in electrolytes. If you’re someone who doesn’t wake up hungry for breakfast but is looking to get a dose of nutrients and protein before taking on the day, Brodo’s convenient bone broth pouches are the ultimate hack. Nutrition aside, it’s also chef-approved for its unparalleled flavor. Bobby Flay, David Chang, and Michael Symon have all praised Brodo’s bone broths.

Scouted Staff
Scouted Staff

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