BONE-AFIDE DELICIOUS This Bobby Flay-Approved Bone Broth Packs 10 Grams of Protein Per Pouch Brodo’s single-serve bone broth pouches provide a convenient boost of nutrition without excess calories. Brodo.

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If, like seemingly everyone else on the planet, you’re trying to increase your daily protein intake without adding extra calories, hitting your daily macros without a surplus can be a challenge—especially when you’re traveling, commuting, or just busy. Protein bars and shakes can be a convenient way to meet your goals when making a meal simply isn’t an option, but they’re often loaded with excess sugar, gums, and other impossible-to-pronounce additives. Founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Marco Canora, Brodo’s nutrient-dense, single-serve bone broth pouches pack 10 grams of protein per cup, with readily available amino acids and only about 45 calories.

Brodo Brodo Bone Broth Shop Now Brodo

Unlike many heavily diluted bone broths on the market, Brodo’s elixirs are slow-simmered for hours using a nearly one-to-one water-to-ingredient ratio, with real vegetables and collagen-rich cuts derived from turkey legs, oxtails, and beef knuckles. Plus, all of Brodo’s protein-packed bone broths are gluten-free, preservative-free, and rich in electrolytes. If you’re someone who doesn’t wake up hungry for breakfast but is looking to get a dose of nutrients and protein before taking on the day, Brodo’s convenient bone broth pouches are the ultimate hack. Nutrition aside, it’s also chef-approved for its unparalleled flavor. Bobby Flay, David Chang, and Michael Symon have all praised Brodo’s bone broths.

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