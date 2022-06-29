Get the Most Stylish Beach Towel Ever During Brooklinen’s Summer Sale Event

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to blending style and quality into everyday items, there are few brands I trust more than Brooklinen. Brooklinen has created a number of attractive items over the years with an obvious focus on its inventory of luxury sheets, duvet covers, and bath towels. However, one of the most exciting new product lines being sold right now is Brooklinen’s new Limited Edition Beach Towels. The beach towels are made with 600 GSM terrycloth for a thick and absorbent towel that feels heartier than the other bath towels Brooklinen sells. With a length of 70 inches, the towel is also long enough to serve as a full-sized beach towel that you can lay down on without making contact with the sand or concrete. What makes the beach towels really stand out however is their unique designs. Each of the six different designs was specially created by New York City artists to help represent summer. While each is incredibly beautiful, I’m partial to the Spinning Beach Towel designed by Jing Wei. Right now, you can buy the beach towels, or any other Brooklinen products for 15% off during the sitewide Summer Sale Event. The sale only lasts a few days so make sure to act before time runs out.

Limited Edition Beach Towels Shop at Brooklinen $

NYC Summer Towel Down from $75 Buy at Brooklinen $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

High Tide Beach Towel Down from $75 Buy at Brooklinen $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.