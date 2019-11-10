A SURPRISE IN BED
New Sheets Await You During Brooklinen’s 15% off Surprise Sale
Can you ever have enough sheets? I think not! There’s something so satisfying about opening a closet after stripping your bed for the wash and seeing a neatly folded set waiting for you. If you need to pad your linen closet with some extra sets, this surprise sale from Brooklinen is your answer. With 15% off your entire order, you can get your new favorite sheets, duvet covers, and more. Need some recommendations on what to get? You’ve come to the right place. Start with the Classic Percale, which is a fancy term for those crisp but soft sheets you get in a hotel. The Classic Core Set has a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases and starts at $84 during the sale. Or if you wanna go a little fancy, upgrade to the Heathered Cashmere, down to $237. Don’t really need sheets but don’t want to miss out on the discount? The new loungewear sets are made from super soft cotton jersey and will make you feel fancy even if you’re laying in bed at 11:00 am with a cup of coffee. Take advantage of this surprise sale while you can and give your bedroom the upgrade it deserves. | Shop at Brooklinen >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.