Brooklyn Man Indicted After Alleged Homophobic Stabbing Attack

A Brooklyn man has been indicted on hate crime and attempted murder charges after he allegedly attacked an LGBTQ couple, stabbing one of them in the neck. Emmanuel Dash, 32, knocked on doors in Bedford-Stuyvesant on June 22 looking for the couple, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. When the couple answered the door, Dash said, “I’m glad I know where you live because I don’t like gay people,” according to court documents. Dash allegedly attacked the couple later, stabbing the victim in the back of the neck, leaving a six-inch gash that partially severed the vertebral artery, NBC New York Reports. Dash was arraigned on 25 counts Wednesday, and if convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.