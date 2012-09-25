Brown Tested Positive for Marijuana

CHEAT SHEET
Chris Brown may still be on probation for his brutal attack on former girlfriend Rihanna but that hasn't stopped him from enjoying the benefits of his medical marijuana card. Unfortunately for Brown, he was drug-tested while fulfilling community service in Virginia, and the positive results have prompted a Los Angeles judge to determine whether or not he violated his probation. While the judge has noted that the conditions of Brown’s probation do not include mandatory drug testing, she is still set on figuring out whether travel restrictions and community service requirements were fully upheld in addition to his drug use.