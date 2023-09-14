Historic Brussels Statue Damaged by ‘Drunk’ Tourist After Grand Reopening
LOST IN THE SAUCE
On Saturday, following three years of extensive renovations totaling over $100 million, the historic Brussels Stock Exchange building reopened its doors to the public. The next day, an allegedly drunk Irish tourist was caught on video attempting to ride one of the lion statues flanking the building’s front entrance, breaking part of the statue and causing $19,000 in damages, a local newspaper Nieuwsblad reported. The man was arrested shortly after the incident, after police found him at a local restaurant, according to Nieuwsblad. Nel Vandevennet, a project manager for the restoration project, told local media it could be a while before repairs are completed: “We would like to carry out the repairs quickly, but it will surely take a few weeks or even months.”