BTS Weaponizes Its ‘Army’ of Fans to Go After Critics

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Billboar
K-Pop supergroup BTS’ record label is filing criminal complaints against online critics who slam the group or spread rumors and is asking for members of the fan “army” to keep snitching. BTS recently announced it’s going on hiatus, and BigHit Music claims the boy-band has been subjected to “malicious postings,” according to Billboard. “Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism,” the label wrote. BigHit created a hotline for fans to report any posts that cross the line.