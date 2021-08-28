Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Gets Vaccinated After Copping $14K Fine
‘FOR THE GREATER GOOD’
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie finally got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It only took a $14,650 fine. The NFL slapped McKenzie with the fine Thursday after he was spotted repeatedly not wearing a mask around the team facility. The league has mandated masks for unvaccinated players in almost all settings. McKenzie later took to his Instagram Story Saturday to flaunt his vaccination card, captioning his post, “For the greater good.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott previously said that, while he respected others’ positions for why they hadn’t received the vaccine, he also believed it to be for the greater good. “Obviously this is a hot topic. There’s a lot of hot topics right now in our country,” he said, per ESPN. “It doesn’t mean that I’m not passionate about my position and passionate about what I feel is the right thing to do for the greater good of this country. That, in my opinion, means getting vaccinated.”