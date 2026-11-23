LUXURY LEGACY Bulgari’s Billionaire Heir Who Sold Family Empire Dies at 89 Paolo helped catapult the brand onto the world stage. Pablo Cuadra/Pablo Cuadra, Getty Images # 2

Paolo Bulgari, the Italian designer and grandson of Bulgari’s founder, Sotirio Bulgari, has died at 89. The luxury jewelry brand announced his death on Sunday. “A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewelry,” the statement read. Alongside his brothers, Bulgari gave the family jeweler a bolder look, favoring chunky gold and oversized designs inspired by ancient Rome. As the demand for luxury goods slumped after the 2008 financial crisis, Bulgari helped broker a $6 billion sale to luxury giant LVMH, ending more than a century of family control. However, the family retained a major stake in LVMH, and Bulgari’s personal fortune was estimated at $1.9 billion. The family described Bulgari as “the greatest jeweler of our time” who “loved Italy and was its ambassador to the world,” according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

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