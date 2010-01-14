Bull's Eye on Blankfein

CHEAT SHEET
Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, was the target of investigators' ire in Washington Wednesday as the chairman of a Washington commission told reporters, “Mr. Blankfein himself never admitted that there was any responsibility" for his firm selling mortgage securities. "That's very troublesome," chairman Philip Angelides added. Blankfein fired back. “We did not know at any minute what would happen next,” Blankfein said. “I don’t think the head of Goldman Sachs will ever be a sympathetic character with the public,” one banking expert told Bloomberg Television. Day two of the hearings takes place Thursday.