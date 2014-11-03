Burkina Faso Army Agrees to Cede Power

CHEAT SHEET
Lt. Col. Isaac Zida, interim president of Burkina Faso, says the army will quickly cede power to a transitional government and appoint a new head of state. Zida apparently made the move to disprove accusations that the military has seized power in a coup, quell widespread public anger, and head off sanctions by the African Union and others. The military appointed Zida head of state on Saturday, a day after longtime president Blaise Compaoré stepped down and fled the country amid violent reaction to his plan to extend his 27-year rule. The African Union gave the military an ultimatum Monday: Return power to a civilian administration within two weeks or face sanctions.