Torched Statue of Melania Trump Put on Display in Slovenia

A burnt wooden statue of Melania Trump will be displayed at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside town of Koper on Wednesday, Reuters reports. The figure of the Slovenian-born first lady, made by Slovenian folk artist Ales Zupevc and commissioned by Brad Downey, an American artist residing in Berlin, was anonymously torched near her birthplace, Sevnica, on July 4. “This object somehow represents a visual representation of political tensions that are erupting in my country and not only in my country,” Downey said. Like the first lady at the inauguration, the statue has a pale blue coat on.