PLANE CHAOS Busted United Passenger Gives Boozy Defense for Hijack Scare “I’m gonna hijack this b---h and crash ur row only,” the passenger allegedly texted. Kevin Carter/Getty Images # 5

A United Airlines passenger accused of sending a hijacking threat told investigators he had been drinking and intended the message as a joke between coworkers, according to a criminal complaint. Dante Milne, 25, a trainee welder, allegedly texted, “I’m gonna hijack this b---h and crash ur row only,” during Saturday’s Flight 1681 from Las Vegas to Newark, New Jersey. Milne told investigators after his arrest that he’d had a beer and shots before boarding. He initially said he could not remember the messages, but described the hijacking comment as poorly worded “banter between coworkers” when questioned specifically about it, the arrest report said. He denied intending to take over the aircraft and apologized. A flight attendant spotted the message and alerted the captain, prompting the Boeing 737’s return to Las Vegas just 15 minutes after takeoff. Police arrested Milne after landing. The plane, carrying 150 passengers and six crew, was evacuated and inspected, and no one suffered injuries. Milne was charged with one count of making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism, and posted $10,000 bail. His attorney, James Gallo, told a judge Tuesday that Milne planned to plead not guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.

Dante Milne, 25, a trainee welder, allegedly texted, “I’m gonna hijack this b---h and crash ur row only." Instagram/ Patti Ost

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register