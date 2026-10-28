Busted United Passenger Gives Boozy Defense for Hijack Scare
“I’m gonna hijack this b---h and crash ur row only,” the passenger allegedly texted.
A United Airlines passenger accused of sending a hijacking threat told investigators he had been drinking and intended the message as a joke between coworkers, according to a criminal complaint. Dante Milne, 25, a trainee welder, allegedly texted, “I’m gonna hijack this b---h and crash ur row only,” during Saturday’s Flight 1681 from Las Vegas to Newark, New Jersey. Milne told investigators after his arrest that he’d had a beer and shots before boarding. He initially said he could not remember the messages, but described the hijacking comment as poorly worded “banter between coworkers” when questioned specifically about it, the arrest report said. He denied intending to take over the aircraft and apologized. A flight attendant spotted the message and alerted the captain, prompting the Boeing 737’s return to Las Vegas just 15 minutes after takeoff. Police arrested Milne after landing. The plane, carrying 150 passengers and six crew, was evacuated and inspected, and no one suffered injuries. Milne was charged with one count of making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism, and posted $10,000 bail. His attorney, James Gallo, told a judge Tuesday that Milne planned to plead not guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.
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