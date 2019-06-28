‘Bye, Biden’: Beast Inside Members Rate the Debates

Two nights, 20 candidates, and lots of fireworks: the Democratic Party debates in Miami provided the massive field of contenders with the biggest stage yet on which to address the American people and make their mark. So how did they do? We asked our Beast Inside members to weigh in on the best performances, rate the debates, and tell us who they could see taking on Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

"Warren and Harris would make the perfect 'dream team.' I get tingly just thinking about it and I get goose bumps anticipating their debates with Trump and Pence."—T. Kavadias, Munster, Indiana

"It's time for the old guard to step aside. We aren't going to solve the problems we created. Of the younger candidates, Buttigieg is the most inspiring and probably the smartest."—Steve Lurie, Charlotte, NC

"The first debate was substance, the second was subpar."—Anonymous

“ "Bye, Biden." ” — Anonymous

"The Democrats must abandon the idea of taking away private insurance from those who want to keep it. This would cost MANY votes, and possibly the election."—Ed Slough, Fort Lauderdale, FL

"Warren not only has extensive knowledge of problems facing this nation, she has definitive solutions."—Sharon Welch, Cedar Park, TX

"Kamala Harris' performance tonight, though strong, was opportunistic."—Anonymous, Santa Barbara, CA

“ "Night One won." ” — Julia Muench

"Biden lost. Badly. I can't imagine him beating Trump, now."—Tony Diaz, Seattle, WA

"Didn't know her till last night but Marianne Williamson kicked ass! Too bad the moderators didn't seem to think she was worth the same time as the other candidates."—Bret, LaCrosse, WI

"Too many candidates ... Chuck Todd is awful."—MK, Connecticut

“ "Biden is still the front-runner." ” — Jeff Urell, Hilton Head, SC

"Warren proved her value as a front-runner. Castro proved himself to be a real contender. Ultimately, Harris wins the grand prize with her smooth style and real substance. Can we finally give Gillibrand more of the attention and respect she deserves?"—Andrew, Henderson, NV

"Speaking Spanish is a perfect way to alienate Trump voters and further divide our country."—Chuck, Seattle, WA

"Bennet seems to have a larger view of how politics work."—Anonymous

“ "Harris just showed America what the new Democratic Presidential ideal looks like." ” — Dave B., Chadds Ford, PA

"Kamala needs to lose points for the first 'spontaneous' line (food fight vs. food on table)."—Anonymous

"Most of the candidates are moving too far to the left and this will hurt in the general election. In the course of attacking Trump’s terrible immigration policies, I wish someone had acknowledged the need for border security. These two nights were bad for the party."—Dan Doman, Long Island, NY

"Warren and Harris both proved themselves more than capable of being tough enough to take the fight directly to Donald Trump."—Brian Huff, Somerville, MA

“ "Go sit down Joe." ” — Kate Clugston

"Harris was by far the most impressive candidate across both debates. Her take down of front-runner Biden reminded me of how she fenced in AG Barr and left him speechless a short while back."—Edward Covello, Henderson, NV

"Kamala Harris' rude, unwarranted attack on Joe Biden showed the American people we would have a female Donald Trump in office if she were elected."—Jodie, Texas Hill Country

"Biden really should drop out."—Kelly Martinez, San Francisco, CA