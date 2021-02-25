Three California Counties Stop Giving Vaccines to Company Accused of Helping People Cut Line
Three California counties have stopped distributing COVID-19 vaccines to a health-care provider accused of immunizing friends and family of company leadership before they were eligible, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. According to internal communications leaked to NPR earlier this week, One Medical offered vaccine doses to staff members not on the frontline, as well as their friends and families. “We are not policing,” Spencer Blackman, the director of clinical education at the company, told employees, according to NPR. While One Medical denied any wrongdoing, San Francisco, San Mateo and Alameda counties have all said they would suspend distributing doses. “I think there’s a lot of positives in the vaccine story,” San Mateo County deputy counsel Rebecca Archer told the Chronicle. “It’s a shame this happened with One Medical.”