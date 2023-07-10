Gavin Newsom’s Staff Hold Intervention Over His Fox News Obsession
UNSTOPPABLE
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is so obsessed with watching Fox News that his staff have held interventions to make him stop, he told Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday. Newsom was appearing on Inside with Jen Psaki, where he trashed the Fox network and its stars, along with other right-wing networks including One America News and Newsmax. But that hasn’t stopped him from watching, he said, telling the former Biden administration press secretary that he watches “every night,” though the network “contributes to the mental health crisis in this state and Democrats should steer clear of making appearances.” He then told Psaki his staff has approached him with concerns about his nightly routine but he feels he needs to watch to understand his opponents’ perspectives. “My staff has quite literally tried to have interventions with me about it. They say I’m too obsessed with it, but I need to understand it.”