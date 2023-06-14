California Guv Met With Texas Sheriff to Talk Possible DeSantis Charges
‘THERE’S GROUNDS’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said this week that he met with a Texas sheriff to discuss the possibility of filing criminal charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his administration’s decision to fly migrants into other states. Newsom, speaking to Los Angeles anchor Elex Michaelson, did not explicitly name the sheriff, but appeared to be referring to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who last week recommended to the county district attorney’s office that criminal charges be filed in connection with a Florida-sponsored flight that took 48 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September. Newsom said that Salazar “wants to press charges” and that the pair met “to compare notes yesterday because it’s exactly the playbook that DeSantis and his staff did to send migrants in California.” He went on to say that he thought “there’s grounds to not only investigate, but to potentially initiate some form of accountability” in both cases.