California Man Dies After Plunging 120 Feet Near Hawaiian Waterfall
‘ONE OF A KIND’
The hiker who died at a waterfall in Hawaii last Friday has been identified by local police as a 66-year-old California man named Mark DeBarr. The Californian was traversing the Waipo’o Falls Trail in Kokee State Park when he apparently fell off the path, Kaua’i Police said in a news release. His body was found 120 feet below the falls by first responders who were called to the scene around 10:10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of foul play, and that autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death were pending on Wednesday. DeBarr had celebrated his 41st wedding anniversary just four days before his fatal fall, according to a social media post. Doug Brooker, who identified himself as a close friend of DeBarr’s, shared the news of his death on Facebook “with immense sadness,” adding, “This will leave a huge hole in the lives of all who knew Mark—he was an amazing guy and loved by so many… Rest well, Mark—you were one of a kind and will be so missed.”