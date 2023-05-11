CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
California Senate Votes to Ban Caste Discrimination
ANCIENT HISTORY
Read it at CNN
California’s Senate passed a measure Thursday that would update the state’s civil rights law to effectively eliminate caste discrimination statewide. The caste system, which has roots in India that extend back over 3,000 years, assigns people to defined socioeconomic classes from birth. Those at the bottom still face discrimination and other repercussions, despite the system being illegal in India today. California’s bill, which passed 34-1, is the first attempt by a state legislature to address the long-standing ramifications of the caste system here in the United States. Seattle became the first city in the U.S. to do so earlier this year when it added caste protections to its citywide anti-discrimination laws.