FACETIME FAIL ‘Call of Duty’ Chat Sparks Chaos Aboard Frontier Flight The aircraft was evacuated in Ontario. Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter, Getty Images # 1

A Frontier Airlines flight was evacuated at Empire’s Ontario International Airport on Sunday after a passenger overheard a suspicious conversation. A passenger aboard the flight, which was preparing to depart, heard someone say “he had a bomb in his backpack.” The Ontario Police Department responded around 10 p.m. “Officers located and detained the subject in questioning, confirming that he was in possession of a backpack and had no other luggage,” said Ontario Police Department Public Information Officer Denyse Quezada. The suspect told authorities he was talking to a friend on FaceTime. “The friend was playing a video game called ‘Call of Duty,’ and had just been eliminated by an in-game C4 explosion. The subject’s statement was related to a video game and not an actual explosive,” Quezada added. The flight was evacuated, as was part of the airport. A bomb-sniffing K-9 team searched the plane and surrounding area and found no explosives or signs of a threat.

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